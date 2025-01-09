Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire

A firefighting aircraft was grounded after it was struck by a civilian-flown drone while over the Palisades Fire on Thursday.

The collision, which involved a Canadair CL-415, happened at around 1 p.m. according to Los Angeles Fire Department Public Information Officer Erik Scott.

"Quebec 1 sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service," Scott said.

Though the exact nature of the damage is unclear, officials told the Los Angeles Times that the Super Scooper suffered a hole in its wing. It's unclear how long the aircraft will be inoperable.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, who issued a stern reminder to civilians that flying a drone in the midst of firefighting efforts is a federal crime and punishable by up to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $75,000.

"When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision," said the FAA website. "Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents, and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger."

Cal Fire crews faced similar issues last year, when battling a trio of massive wild fires burning across Southern California.