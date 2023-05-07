Firefighters responding to series of spot fires in Pico Rivera, Montebello

Firefighters Sunday were responding to a series of spot fires in the areas of Montebello and Pico Rivera.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says that the fires were reported around 1:13 p.m. near Rosemead and Washington boulevards. There, it appears that railroad ties were burning, officials said. A lot of smoke was visible in the area.

Elsewhere, near Montebello, firefighters were responding to four fires in the vicinity of Bluff Road and Slauson Avenue. All fires were under control. An investigation was underway into possible arson as the cause.

No further details were available.