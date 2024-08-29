Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to second alarm fire in Garden Grove industrial building

By Danielle Radin

KCAL News

Firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm fire in the attic of an industrial building, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. 

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of Haster Avenue in Garden Grove. The OCFA incident commander declared it a second alarm fire shortly after. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

 (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

