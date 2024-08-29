Firefighters respond to second alarm fire in Garden Grove industrial building
Firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm fire in the attic of an industrial building, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.
The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of Haster Avenue in Garden Grove. The OCFA incident commander declared it a second alarm fire shortly after.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)