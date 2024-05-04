Firefighters displaced by massive station fire in Huntington Park relocated to Vernon

The firefighters who were displaced after a massive fire severely damaged their station in Huntington Park have been relocated, according to Los Angeles County officials.

Aerial view of the damage left behind by a large fire at Fire Station 164 in Huntington Park. KCAL News

The fire happened early Wednesday morning at LA County Fire Station 164, located in the 6300 block of Santa Fe Avenue, leaving a large amount of damage behind.

"The firefighters were sleeping when the fire broke out, and if it were not for a Good Samaritan who rang the station's doorbell to alert them, this fire could have been much worse," said County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement on Saturday. "Our firefighters couldn't reach their turnout gear, so many of them fought the fire in T-shirts and flip-flops until a nearby station could respond."

Crews who responded to assist with the fire were able to extinguish the flames in just under 90 minutes, but the damage was enough to prevent further operations at the station. Additionally, some engines and paramedic units were destroyed by the flames.

"The personnel from this station are being relocated for the time being to the Vernon fire station, and I stand ready to support our Fire Department to ensure the community can continue to depend on the greatest fire department in the world and that response times are not impacted by this tragedy," Hahn's statement said.

No injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.