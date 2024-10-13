Firefighters making progress on 260-acre brush fire in Beaumont

Firefighters are busy battling a large brush fire burning in Riverside County on Sunday.

The blaze, which is being called the Jack Fire, was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the area near the Jack Rabbit Trail and 60 Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews quickly arrived to the scene and found that the fire had already torched about 100 acres and was moving at a "rapid rate of spread," firefighters said in a statement.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the fire is reported to be 261 acres and 7% contained. No evacuation orders have been issued and no injuries have been reported, firefighters said.

There are also no reports of structural damage.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight to continue their efforts in containing the blaze. No aircraft were utilized in the firefight, but more than 200 personnel responded to assist.