Firefighters battle Greater Alarm fire at office building in Westlake District

Firefighters were busy battling a Greater Alarm fire at an office building in the Westlake District late Monday evening.

It was not immediately known when the blaze broke out, but Los Angeles Fire Department crews could be seen working to contain the flames escaping from a window on the fourth floor of the five-story building located in the 1100 block of W. 6th Street.

Two additional task forces were requested to assist with the containment.

In all, it took 84 firefighters just under 40 minutes to extinguish the flames, which spread from the fourth floor onto other floors of the vacant office building.

No injuries were reported.

At a separate fire in the Westlake District early Monday morning, one LAFD firefighter was injured after falling through the floor of an abandoned home.