Firefighter critically injured battling Van Nuys homeless encampment fire

A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter was critically injured Monday afternoon battling a fire at a homeless encampment adjacent to a Van Nuys softball field in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

Around 1:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a half acre of grass burning at a homeless encampment at 15700 W. Burbank Blvd. and as crews got closer to flames, there was an explosion.

An LAFD spokesperson said the injured firefighter is in critical condition and was transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Representatives from the medical center said eight other firefighters that were at the encampment fire are being treated for minor injuries.

