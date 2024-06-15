Firefighter, civilian injured battling fire in Blythe that left two people and three dogs displaced

A firefighter and a civilian were both injured during a fire in Blythe early Saturday.

The blaze was reported at around 11:10 a.m. in the 17500 block of Blythe Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

While battling the fire, one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the department.

A civilian was also rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency. They were listed in stable condition at the latest.

The fire, which reportedly started in the attic of the home, was contained to the residence after additional department resources were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two residents and three dogs were displaced by the blaze, firefighters noted.