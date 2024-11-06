FEMA funds granted to California for Ventura County's Mountain Fire

Ventura County will receive help from the federal government to extinguish the rapidly-moving Mountain Fire near Camarillo and Moorpark.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds from the Fire Management Assitance Grant. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, it will provide the vital resources needed to quell the flames, which have already burned several homes and threaten thousands more.

"This is a dangerous fire that's spreading quickly and threatening lives," Newsom said. "State resources have been mobilized to protect communities, and this federal support from the Biden-Harris Administration will give state and local firefighters the resources they need to save lives and property as they continue battling this aggressive fire."

The Mountain Fire started Wednesday morning and quickly grew exponentially because of powerful winds. By the afternoon, flames had burned more than 10,400 acres with 0% containment.

As the wildfire tore through neighborhoods, firefighters were focused on life-saving efforts, said firefighter Andrew Dowd.

"Our No. 1 priority here at Ventura County Fire, in running this incident, is life safety," Dowd said. "And we're urging all residents that are in the affected areas to make sure that they're heeding evacuation orders. That's our No. 1 priority."

Firefighters said several people sustained injuries requiring hospitalizations. None of the victims' conditions were immediately known.

Newsom's office said the federal program will allow local, state and tribal governments to be reimbursed for 75% of their fire suppression costs. FEMA has granted nine FMAG requests to California to help communities in 2024.