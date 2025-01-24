Father, girlfriend arrested in connection to 4-year-old son's "suspicious death" in Palmdale

A father and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection to the "suspicious death" of his 4-year-old son in Palmdale, authorities say.

On Dec. 3, investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau began looking into the death of a 4-year-old boy from the Palmdale Station.

The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. Getty Images

Over the past several weeks, investigators have been reviewing the case. On Jan. 21, authorities arrested the boy's father and his girlfriend for child assault which led to death and child abuse.

At this time, it is unclear how the child died.

The case is being presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.