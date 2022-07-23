Fatal shooting investigating underway in Lancaster
On Saturday, investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investing a deadly shooting in Lancaster and searching for the shooting suspect, who was still on the loose.
The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m., according to LASD Deputy Grace Medrano, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard.
Medrano said that the shooting victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, and that the department did not have a motive or description of the shooting suspect at this time.
The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of his family.
