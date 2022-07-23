Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal shooting investigating underway in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

On Saturday, investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investing a deadly shooting in Lancaster and searching for the shooting suspect, who was still on the loose. 

lancaster-shooting-1.png
Bullet holes can be seen in the driver side window of the victim's white pickup truck, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard. 

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m., according to LASD Deputy Grace Medrano, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard. 

Medrano said that the shooting victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, and that the department did not have a motive or description of the shooting suspect at this time. 

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of his family. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.