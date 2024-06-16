Fast-moving 500-acre brush fire damages buildings, poses threat to Lancaster housing community

A fast-moving brush fire has torched 500 acres, damaged some buildings and is posing a threat to a community of homes in Lancaster on Sunday.

It's unclear exactly when the blaze, dubbed the Max Fire by firefighters, was first reported, but firefighters quickly upgraded the status to Third Alarm as they continued to battle the flames, which were being fueled by strong winds in the area.

Aerial view of the Max Fire, burning near a community of homes in Lancaster on Sunday. KCAL News

The fire was first reported near W. Avenue Land 80th Street West.

SkyCal flew over the site of the fire, where a building and an RV could be seen completely engulfed by flames. The area was surrounded by acres worth of charred and blackened brush.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The scene of the new blaze about 40 miles inland from the massive Post Fire, which has currently torched more than 12,200 acres near the Gorman community and the I-5 Freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.