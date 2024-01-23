Family seeking justice after loving father gunned down in San Pedro bar over weekend

Family seeks justice after loved one killed in shooting at San Pedro bar

Family members are seeking justice after a beloved father and fiancé was gunned down at a bar in San Pedro over the weekend, with the shooter still on the run from police.

Tyrone Tyars, 33, was shot and killed inside of the Machista Bar, located on S. Pacific Street, when he his fiancée called him to report that she felt unsafe and wanted to be picked up.

"He only came here to pick up his kids' mother," said Tyars' mother, Ira McGrady. "How did my son get murdered?"

Police say that the shooting was preceded by some sort of altercation inside of the bar, which quickly turned deadly when a woman in her 20s opened fire, killing Tyars and wounding two others.

Among the other two struck by gunfire was Tyars' fiancêe, who still hasn't been identified by authorities.

"Daughter-in-law got shot in the ankle, she got shot in the leg, in the hip, and also in the breast and she's still in the hospital," McGrady said.

Though she's expected to survive, she's now left without the father of her two boys, aged six-years-old and 10-months old.

Family says that he was a "very spirited person" and "very beloved everywhere" and that his loss is beyond devastating.

"My life changed January 20th, when I was told my son was murdered here," McGrady said.

Other people living in the surrounding area say that the shooting has them living in fear.

"I don't wan't to live like this," said Linda Noriega, who's friend was the other person wounded in the shooting. "I moved here to be safe. ... I moved here back in March and police have been here several times. You hear gunshots."

Los Angeles Police Department crime statistics for the Harbor Division show that violent crime has seen a nearly 30% increase in the last month, compared to the same timespan from last year's numbers.

While their investigation continues, family members demand action to catch Tyars' killer.

"I want justice for my brother," said Sharnay Tyars. "I can't believe this just happened, but it's heavy. It's hard. ... Whoever did this, please turn yourself in."

"I need justice for my baby," McGrady pleaded.