Triple shooting inside San Pedro bar leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By Julie Sharp

One person is dead after a suspect opened fire at a San Pedro bar just after midnight Saturday.

A fight broke out between a group of people inside Machista bar on Pacific Avenue when the suspect opened fire and struck three people, killing one of them, according to a representative from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect fled and police are continuing their search.

Two victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time. 

First published on January 20, 2024 / 6:43 AM PST

