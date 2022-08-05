Sister of pregnant mother killed in deadly Windsor Hills crash remembers Asherey Ryan

Sister of young mother killed in fatal Windsor Hills crash remembers her sibling

It was an emotional day for the family of 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who along with her infant son and unborn child were killed on Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills.

Three other people were killed when a woman sped through an intersection near Slauson and La Brea Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Asherey Ryan's infant son, Alonzo, who was also killed in the fatal crash that killed six people. Cotie Davis

Ryan's infant son, Alonzo, was less than a week away from his first birthday.

One of Ryan's older sisters, Cotie Davis told Jeff Nguyen that the young mother was excited about her second pregnancy.

Ryan, who was known as 'Ray Ray' to her family members, was expecting another boy.

"Yes, she was on her way to the doctor's (office)," Davis said during an interview with Nguyen before breaking into tears.

Davis also spoke about Ryan's infant son Alonzo.

"He had the sweetest smile. The most beautiful in the world. My nephew. He didn't deserve that," Davis said.

Asherey Ryan along with her sister as both siblings were pregnant at same time. Cotie Davis

Davis said her sister loved being a mom.

Davis also told Nguyen that the child's father was also in the car and was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

"She was a beautiful. I mean, she had the worst attitude. She was so loving. She was so supportive," Davis said.

At the corner of La Brea and Slauson, a memorial was set up and is growing for the five victims and Ryan's unborn son.

Nguyen asked Davis if she had anything to say to the woman responsible for the fatal crash.

"I don't have nothing to say to her. I hope she feels every bit of pain she's caused everybody," Davis said.