Family mourns loss of relative killed in Windsor Hills crash

Nearly one week after the fatal crash in Windsor Hills that claimed the lives of six people, we are now learning the identity of one of the victims.

Lynette Noble, who was 38-years-old, was identified as one of the six victims that were killed last week in the tragic, fiery crash at La Brea and Slauson Avenue.

Her aunt, Sheila Noble, arrived to Los Angeles this week from Memphis to pay her respects to her niece at the scene of the crash.

A family friend told CBSLA that it was unaware of Lynette's passing until Sunday.

"We came out here to support all the other families, still not knowing that Lynette was one of the persons in that vehicle. It was very shocking," Robbi Cross said.

The family said Lynette was driving with her best friend, a 43 year old mother of five children.

That woman has yet to be identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Twenty-four-year-old Reynold Lester, 23-year-old Asherey Ryan and their unborn child in addition to Ryan's 11-month-old son Alonzo also died in the fatal wreckage.

The woman accused of killing them is Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston.

She was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors said that Linton had a problematic driving record and a history of mental health issues.