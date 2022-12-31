Family and friends remember slain Riverside County deputy

Two short weeks ago, murdered deputy Isaiah Cordero took the stage alongside his cousin David Padilla as he was sworn in as a San Bernardino deputy sheriff.

"It's just heartbreaking knowing I'm the only one left now," said Padilla. "I wish he could be here."

On Thursday, Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over San Bernardino County resident William Shae McKay, 44, for a seemingly routine traffic stop in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. According to authorities, during the stop, McKay opened fire on Cordero, killing the 32-year-old deputy.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32. He was hired by the department in May 2014. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Cordero was hired by the department in May 2014, working as a correctional deputy at Robert Presley Detention Center, Larry Smith Correctional Center and Indio Jail before becoming a sworn deputy sheriff in 2018. He transferred to the Jurupa Valley Station in 2020, where he served as a motorcycle deputy.

Padilla said his cousin inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement.

"He gave me that last push and I wouldn't be wearing this uniform if it wasn't for him," Padilla said as he held back tears.

Deputy Padilla said his cousin loved riding motorcycles and loved his job. He hopes to honor Cordero by being the best deputy he can be.

"I feel numb," he said. "I still don't want to believe it but I have to face reality soon and it's going to hurt."

Mourners lined the front doors of Cordero's station with flowers. Sheriff's service officer Jennifer Cooper was comforted by her husband. She learned about the 32-year-old deputy's death through a text.

"It's very unfortunate that our own officers cant go protect the community and not know what's behind the steering wheel ," she said. "It hurts."

The deputy's family thanked members of the Iron Breed Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club who delivered a $500 check for immediate needs.

"That money can be used for whatever they need — plane tickets for family members to come out, childcare, groceries — whatever we can do to help them before other things kick in," said club member Justin Gardiner.

Club member and retired deputy Walter Meyer returned to the Jurupa Valley station to check in on some of his old colleagues.

"I was just in there visiting with some of them," said Meyer. "The thing is, they will continue to do their job despite this loss."