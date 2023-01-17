Families to call for LAPD changes at Tuesday press conference

A Black Lives Matter cofounder wants changes to the Los Angeles Police Department after her cousin was killed in a controversial stun gun incident.

The family is scheduled to speak out at Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday morning along with the family of another man who was shot and killed during a police encounter the day before.

They'll be speaking out across the street from LAPD headquarters, asking for changes within the department, including restrictions on the use of Tasers and stun-guns.

Keenan Darnell Anderson, 31, was killed during the LAPD's response to a call of a hit-and-run in Venice on January 3. Police say Anderson reportedly caused the crash and then fled, and when they tracked him down, officers say a physical confrontation took place.

Police ultimately moved in, they say, using a stun gun to arrest him. The stun gun was used multiple times before Anderson succumbed. He was taken into custody and died several hours later at a hospital. Police say he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. No official cause of death was given. He did suffer a heart attack.

Anderson's family says he was an English teacher from the Washington, D.C., area and was the father of a 6-year-old. He was visiting L.A. for the holidays. His family said he had been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Also released by the LAPD was video of the final moments of Takar Smith's life. On January 2, officers in the Rampart area responded to a woman who said a restraining order had been violated by Smith. Officers said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but Smith wielded a large knife, and an officer shot and killed him.

In response to these two officer-involved deaths, as well as a third, within days of the start of the new year, LAPD Chief Michel Moore promised investigations.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.