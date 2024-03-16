Man barricaded in Trenton, NJ home after killing 3 relatives in Levittown, Pa.: police

3 dead, 1 critically injured in Falls Township shooting: Bucks County District Attorney's Office 3 dead, 1 critically injured in Falls Township shooting: Bucks County District Attorney's Office 10:57

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Police say an armed man is barricaded in a Trenton, New Jersey home after he shot and killed at least three of his relatives at two separate homes in nearby Levittown, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

SWAT teams were surrounding a home on Trenton's Phillips Avenue where 26-year-old Andre Gordon was believed to be inside with hostages. It was not clear how many hostages were in the home.

Trenton police say all residents who were inside the attached home where Andre Gordon is barricaded have been safely evacuated. The SWAT team is still urging the Falls Township murder suspect to come out of the home on Phillips Ave. and surrender. pic.twitter.com/sPqhQru8p1 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 16, 2024

Trenton police say all residents who were inside the attached home where Gordon is barricaded have been safely evacuated. The SWAT team is urging the Falls Township murder suspect to come out of the home on Phillips Ave. and surrender.

“Andre, if you can hear me, I want you to come out the front door slowly,” said Trenton police through a PA system. The SWAT team is asking the suspected Falls Township gunman, Andre Gordon, to surrender. He’s been barricaded inside a Phillips Ave. duplex for hours. pic.twitter.com/rGED0Z98Ye — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 16, 2024

Law enforcement tracked Gordon to this address in Trenton after multiple shootings and carjackings in Trenton and Bucks County Saturday morning.

The incidents put multiple Bucks County communities on high alert, leading to a shelter-in-place, the closures of several local businesses and the cancellation of the Falls Township St. Patrick's Day Parade.

LEVITTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - Police officers from the Falls Township Police Department tape off and inspect the scene of one of three shootings in the Vermillion Hills neighborhood on March 16, 2024. / Getty Images

Andre Gordon accused of killing stepmother, partner and another relative in Levittown, Pa.

The violence began before 9 a.m. at a home on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown. Falls Township Police and Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Gordon — armed with an AR-style rifle and possibly other guns — pulled up to the home in a vehicle that he carjacked from Trenton. He then broke inside the residence and shot and killed his 52-year-old stepmother and a 13-year-old female relative, Schorn said.

Three other people were in that home during the shooting. They were able to hide from Gordon and avoid being shot as he searched for them in the house, Schorn said.

About 10 minutes later, Gordon drove to another home on Edgewood Lane in Levittown where he again broke in, Schorn said. There, he shot and killed a 25-year-old woman with whom he has two children, she added.

Those two children, the victim's mother, and another relative were inside the Edgewood Lane home. Gordon also bludgeoned one of them with the rifle, Schorn said. That person is expected to survive their injuries. No one else in that home was physically hurt.

A police officer patrols a neighborhood during an active shooter situation in Levittown, a community within Falls Township, Pennsylvania, where a shelter-in-place order was issued on March 16, 2024. JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images

Gordon fled the scene after that shooting, Schorn said.

About 10 minutes later, police believe Gordon committed a second carjacking at a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, getting away with a Honda CRV.

That Honda was later found close to the Trenton home where the hostage situation was underway.

Police were seen leading people out of a second-floor window on that block - it was not clear if those people were hostages or neighbors.

Police remove people from a home in Trenton New Jersey, on March 16, 2024, after reports of a gunman, who is suspected of a shooting spree in Pennsylvania, was barricaded in a house on the block. JOE LAMBERTI/AFP via Getty Images

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said Gordon was armed with an "AR-15-style" rifle in the shootings and may have other weapons.

Authorities are still investigating how Gordon acquired the rifle. More information on the first carjacking that occurred in Trenton has not yet been released.

Middletown Township police said Gordon is homeless but has ties to Trenton and Bucks County.

Shootings, investigation led to shelter-in-place in Falls Township, Pa.

After the shootings on Saturday morning, Falls Township residents received emergency notifications to shelter-in-place. The push notifications told residents to stay inside their homes, away from windows.

As police began searching for Gordon, the Falls Township St. Patrick's Day Parade was getting underway. Whitney said Falls Township police officers went up and down the parade route and began warning the crowd to leave the area and head home.

The shelter-in-place lasted about three hours before it was lifted - by that time the investigation had moved across the Delaware River to Trenton.

The Honda taken from the Morrisville Dollar General was later spotted in Trenton, near the home where the standoff was taking place.

Sesame Place, Langhorne and Middletown Township businesses close after shelter-in-place issued

Middletown Township police said they directed the Sesame Place amusement park and the Oxford Valley Mall to close Saturday morning. A Target store and several other businesses in Middletown also elected to close, the department said.

Sesame Place opted to remain closed for the rest of the day after the shelter-in-place was lifted, the department said.

🚨🚨 IMPORTANT COMMUNITY MESSAGE 🚨🚨 Update #4: We have received information that we are ALL CLEAR in Middletown Township.... Posted by Middletown Township Police Department on Saturday, March 16, 2024

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero informed constituents on Facebook about the cancellation of the parade.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for this morning has been cancelled due to police activity. Falls Township has issued a shelter in place. Please be safe. Posted by Sen. Steve Santarsiero on Saturday, March 16, 2024

The Pennsbury School District said all activities in the district are postponed. Students who were participating in activities were taken inside the building.

The Makefield Elementary School play was set to continue as scheduled unless otherwise noted, Superintendent Thomas Smith wrote in a note on the district website.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered Pennsylvania State Police to support local law enforcement in their investigation and reiterated calls to shelter in place.

I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.



For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to… https://t.co/RnmJJFfS9d — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 16, 2024

Langhorne police said they did not believe the shooter had entered the borough. "DO NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice," the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.