Extreme temperatures, high winds increase fire dangers throughout Southern California

Weather officials have put Southern California on high alert as extremely-high temperatures, accompanied by gusty winds and low humidity have increased fire risks across the region.

On Monday, National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for many parts of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties, including the I-5 Corridor and coastal waters, with winds of around 25-30 miles per hour including gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour.

An Excessive Heat Watch was also issued for Thursday through Sunday, as extremely high and nearly record-breaking heats are expected to hit the desert regions, with some areas reaching as high as 117 degrees Saturday. 

On top of that all, a low humidity level -- with levels ranging from just 5% to 20% -- is expected through most of the week, as the marine layer shrinks, increasing fire danger.

These warnings come just as a large, nearly 100-acre brushfire broke out in Hesperia Monday afternoon, destroying one outbuilding as crews continued to battle the blaze over a two-day period. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 5:46 AM

