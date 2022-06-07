Fire burns over 90 acres in Hesperia
Over a hundred firefighters are battling an over 90-acre fire in Hesperia.
According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire started at about 50 acres and then spread to about 95 acres. The department has dispatched 115 firefighters, 23 engines and several aircraft to battle the fire. They currently have a 0% containment. Authorities transported one burn victim to the hospital.
The fire originated in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.