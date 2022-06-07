Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burns over 90 acres in Hesperia

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 6 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 6 PM Edition) 02:37

Over a hundred firefighters are battling an over 90-acre fire in Hesperia. 

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire started at about 50 acres and then spread to about 95 acres. The department has dispatched 115 firefighters, 23 engines and several aircraft to battle the fire. They currently have a 0% containment. Authorities transported one burn victim to the hospital. 

The fire originated in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 8:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.