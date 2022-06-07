Fire burns over 90 acres in Hesperia

Over a hundred firefighters are battling an over 90-acre fire in Hesperia.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire started at about 50 acres and then spread to about 95 acres. The department has dispatched 115 firefighters, 23 engines and several aircraft to battle the fire. They currently have a 0% containment. Authorities transported one burn victim to the hospital.

#HesperiaFire (Update): Hesperia IC advising updated size approx 95 acres 0% containment. 115 firefighters, 3 crews, 5 chief officers, 2 dozers, 23 brush engines, 1 type one, 6 water tenders assigned. Still unified with @CALFIREBDU. Multiple area agencies assisting. Krn pic.twitter.com/GYeNI6zFci — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 7, 2022

The fire originated in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138.