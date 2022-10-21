Experts warn that third year of La Niña will bring worsening drought conditions

A rare third straight year of La Niña is expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and worsening drought conditions to the Southland, also increasing the risk for fire danger.

Experts expect little to no precipitation for much of Southern California, as the La Niña phenomenon remains. They indicated that if there isn't any rain soon, watering restrictions could tighten even more for residents.

Days ago, the city of Burbank announced additional restrictions that now limit locals to one day a week for outdoor watering, something that could become commonplace across the Golden State.

"I made the whole patio succulents instead of lawn," said Hannah Richards, who lives in Burbank. "Just more efficient, better for the environment, now I only have to water once a week and I know the days I'm allowed to do it."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday published a 90-day outlook suggesting that La Niña will likely stick around until January.

"Generally with La Niña, we get below normal rainfall and so honestly that can increase drought conditions," said Richard Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It can be definitely problematic over any length of time."

Increased drought conditions will limit local groundwater projects, shifting the burden to the Metropolitan Water District for supply.

"If things continue to be dry a more region-wide type of allocation or restriction on water use is definitely on the table," said Demetri Polyzos, a resource planning manager with MWD.

He said that as water becomes more scarce, the cost could also see an increase.

MWD officials did however say that Southern Californians, for the most part, have done their part in stepping up their efforts to conserve water.