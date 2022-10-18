Burbank to allow one day of outdoor watering per week starting in November

Officials with the City of Burbank announced Tuesday that residents will be allowed to water their lawns and outdoor plants one day per week starting Nov. 1.

A Sustainable Water Use Ordinance is now in State III. The ordinance limits potable water usage for outdoor watering due to the California drought.

During the colder months of November through March, outdoor irrigation will be allowed on Saturdays only before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m., for up to 15 minutes per irrigation station, officials said.

The City of Burbank said additional requirements for the watering schedule include the ban of any outdoor evaporative cooling device usage, such as misters. Also, swimming pools, wading pools, and spas must be covered when not in use to decrease water evaporation. Burbank Water and Power offers a $50 bill credit to residents for pool covers.