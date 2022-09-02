Excessive heat warnings extended beyond Labor Day

The searing heat wave over Southern California is expected to ease up just a little Friday but the extreme heat is now expected to linger over the region well into next week.

Friday will still be hot, but highs should be 6 to 8 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday thanks to an increasing onshore flow, according to CBS2/KCAL 9 Meteorologist Evelyn Taft. That means highs for the Los Angeles/OC Metropolitan areas are expected to remain in the low 90s, but the valleys, the Inland Empire, and the high deserts are still expected to see triple digits.

The National Weather Service says that excessive heat warnings for most of the region will be extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday, but in the Antelope Valley, the warning will remain in place until 9 p.m. The warnings were initially expected to expire Monday night.

Overnight lows will not offer much relief either, staying in the 70s and even in the low 80s in some of the hotter areas.

Two records were set Thursday. The high of 112 in Lancaster broke the previous record for Sept. 1 of 110 set in 1950. A record high of 109 was set at Palmdale Airport, tying the previous mark set in 1996. The 99-degree high in Sandberg broke the previous record of 97 set in 1947.

Southern California is not sweltering alone. The Sacramento Valley is also under an excessive heat warning through the Labor Day holiday weekend, and the demand on the power grid has prompted state officials to extend a Flex Alert for a third day in a row.