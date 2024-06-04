Excessive heat warning issued for high desert areas in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for many parts of Southern California as triple-digit temperatures approach the high desert areas in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The warning will last from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday and affects Antelope Valley, the foothills surrounding it, and some desert communities in rural San Bernardino County. Meteorologists believe the temperature will reach up to 108 degrees in these areas, significantly increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for everyone, but especially for kids, the elderly and people who spend most of their time outside.

The NWS recommended residents drink plenty of water, stay inside an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors at this time. Parents should not leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles as the inside could reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

If people must go outside, the agency recommends wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activity to the morning or evening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, more commonly known as OSHA, recommends frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for anyone working outside.

If someone seems to be struggling under the heat, move them to a shaded area so they can cool down. If they start showing signs of heat stroke, call 911.

Symptoms of heat stroke include

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea

Dizziness

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry or damp skin,

Rapid and strong pulse

Fainting

Loss of consciousness