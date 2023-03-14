Mandatory evacuation lifted in Santa Barbara County; warnings remain for Ventura County residents

With yet another powerful storm arriving in the Southland, officials have issued evacuation warnings for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties facing the most risk of flooding or debris flow. An evacuation order for burn areas of Santa Barbara County was activated Tuesday morning.

The storm is bringing heavy precipitation Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

"Mostly we're driving up slow," said Ryan Reed, who was driving from San Diego to San Francisco Tuesday. "We are checking the weather."

Daniela Zoni had to tape the roof of her SUV, which broke over the weekend, to keep the rain out as she commuted south to San Diego.

"About 30 minutes ago I felt a drop on my head and knew there was a hole and I should probably tape it back up," she told KCAL News Tuesday afternoon.

The warning officially upgraded at 8 a.m. to an evacuation order Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County, but were downgraded at around 5:30 p.m. Residents were advised to "be aware that flooding and debris may still be present in the area."

A flood watch is also in effect in the county from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas, areas with standing water, and areas near creeks or streams. If you are in one of these areas be prepared to go to higher ground.

In Santa Barbara, residents living near the Alisal and Cave Fire burn scars were warned ahead of the incoming storm. Officials advised residents to be prepared to leave at any moment and pack any essential items ahead of time. Those with disabilities or functional needs, or who have large animals, were advised to leave immediately.

In Ventura County, evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living in the following areas beginning Monday at 6 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday at 10 p.m.:

South Matilija Road, Matilija Springs Area - Camino Cielo

North Fork Springs Road

Creek Road/Old Creek Road

Camp Chaffee Road/Casitas Vista Road Area

Lengthier evacuation warnings have also been issued in the following areas from 6 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Thursday:

Piru Canyon Road from Northeast Piru to Lake Piru

Ventura Beach RV Resort, which has been severely damaged by the most recent storms to hit the area, are also under evacuation warning, lasting from 6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Matilija Canyon Road, which was severely damaged in January, still faces intermittent closures as repairs continue.

Last week, several homes in Camarillo were evacuated by flooding during a different winter storm.

Residents were advised to prepare for the worst, with county officials providing sandbags as needed at a number of fire stations.

For more information on evacuation warnings, road closures and other impacts that could come with the storm, visit Ventura County's Emergency Information Source.