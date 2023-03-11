Several Ventura County homes evacuated as heavy rain causes flooding
Several Ventura County homes have been evacuated after significant flooding brought on by yet another atmospheric river struck the area on Friday.
The evacuations hit four homes located in the 700 block of Trueno Avenue, where video showed rapidly moving water flowing down the hillside of a home.
Ventura County Fire Department crews were actively assessing the scene, placing sandbags in necessary areas. They did state that the storm appeared to be diminishing.
