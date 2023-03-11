Several Ventura County homes evacuated as heavy rain causes flooding

Several Ventura County homes have been evacuated after significant flooding brought on by yet another atmospheric river struck the area on Friday.

The evacuations hit four homes located in the 700 block of Trueno Avenue, where video showed rapidly moving water flowing down the hillside of a home.

Ventura County Fire Department crews were actively assessing the scene, placing sandbags in necessary areas. They did state that the storm appeared to be diminishing.

#TruenoFlooding VCFD crews are on scene in the 700 block of Trueno Ave. Flooding is impacting the hillside behind two homes. Sand bags are in place and the storm is diminishing. Four homes under evacuation orders. Videos show during and after storm cell past over. #vcfd pic.twitter.com/0MlzNFHlCe — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 10, 2023