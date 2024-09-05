Two English tourists hospitalized after gunman opens fire in Hollywood

Two English tourists shot in Hollywood, blocks away from the Capitol Records building

Paramedics rushed two English tourists to the hospital after a shooting in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department started receiving calls at about midnight after the gunman shot the two men from across the street near Selma Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard.

Witness Eric Hinckley, who works nearby, recalled anywhere between five and seven shots before he ran outside.

"I ran up to see what his injuries were and he's totally bleeding," Hinckley said. "He's on his back and he's totally just blood puddle, just getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

Investigators are looking for any connections between the two tourists and the shooter. Video taken shortly after the shooting shows a heavy response surrounding multiple storefronts in the area. Store owners and others nearby tell us safety is not typically something they worry about.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital and have not been identified.

"God willing, he's okay," Hinckley said. "Hopefully, I get a word that he's surviving and he's alright."

Investigators are trying to determine a motive. The suspect has not been found.