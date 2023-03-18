El Sereno stabbing victim speaks out

A man stabbed six times in a brazen, unprovoked attack is speaking out to KCAL News.

Daniel Villalobos was the second victim that survived a random stabbing. The 32-year-old father of three was leaving his apartment in El Sereno to head to work on March 3 when he was attacked just outside his building.

The suspect, who was caught on security camera, had allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old to death just hours earlier in another random attack.

Villalobos struggled with the suspect in the middle of the road, but nobody came to his aid until he ran and called for help. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries, and he thought he might not make it. However, he fought and is now recovering.

Villalobos said Friday he works as a water employee and is trying to stay positive. His friends have set up a fundraiser to help him during his time of need.

The suspect is currently behind bars, and the investigation is ongoing.