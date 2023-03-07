17-year-old fatally stabbed in El Sereno; police searching for suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a 17-year-old boy in El Sereno on Friday.

Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, outside of a restaurant.

On a GoFundMe created for the Chavarin family, other family members say that the boy, Xavier Chavarin, was a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, and that he was waiting to be picked up outside of the King Torta restaurant when when was allegedly stabbed multiple times. He died inside of the restaurant, police said.

Police have described the suspect as a man with long wavy black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with a black shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball hat that had white writing on it. He was said to be driving a black 1996-2001 Honda CR-V.

After the incident, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke on the incident at a memorial for Chavarin.

"I'm shocked, as the entire community should be shocked," Carvalho said. "When something goes wrong with a kid like that, the entire community should bow its head and think about what's happening in Los Angeles."

An additional investigation has led detectives to "believe the same suspect is involved in a separate assault with a deadly weapon cutting." The incident is said to have occurred the same day just hours later, at around 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of Valley Blvd. He allegedly approached another victim, a 33-year-old man, and "stabbed him several times without saying anything."

Detectives say that he was wearing similar clothing, minus the baseball hat, and that he was riding a skateboard at the time of the attack.

Los Angeles Police Department

According to the Los Angeles Times, Gregorio Verbera, the Principal at WWHS also sent a message to the student body on Sunday, which said: "I am saddened to report the recent death of one of our students off campus. On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student's family, friends and teachers."

Additional counselors were provided to WWHS in hopes of providing comfort to staff and students affected by the death of one of their own.