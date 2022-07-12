Edgar Galindo Diaz arrested in hit-and-run ATV crash that killed young boy and girl in Apple Valley

California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday arrested Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz in connection with a hit-and-run ATV crash that killed a young boy and girl.

Galindo Diaz, a resident of Apple Valley, is the registered owner of the 2021 Polaris RZR believed to be involved in the July 2 crash.

CHP was able to locate the ATV at Galindo Diaz's residence in Apple Valley on July 7.

"Based on the investigation and after the 2021 Polaris was recovered an arrest warrant was issued for Galindo Diaz. Mr Galindo Diaz turned himself in to authorities at the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Area on July 12, 2022, and was subsequently arrested and booked for felony hit and run," the department said.

"The California Highway Patrol will work with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office to ensure the appropriate applicable charges are filed in this case."

Galindo Diaz's was allegedly driving the ATV when it struck and killed 12-year-old Jacob Martinez and fatally injured 11-year-old Christina Bird on Saturday night.

The two children were close friends.

Christina was taken off life support on Wednesday at Loma Linda Children's Hospital after doctors pronounced her brain dead.

Her family members said their final goodbyes before deciding to take her off life support.