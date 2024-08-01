Man dies after crashing into Eastvale warehouse

A man died after losing control of his car and crashing into a warehouse in Eastvale near I-15 on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Goodman Way, west of I-15, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, lost control of his car for unknown reasons before veering off the road and slamming into the building, investigators said.

No one inside of the building was injured.

Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

Goodman Way was closed for several hours as the investigation went on but has since reopened.

Anyone who many know more is asked to contact RSO's Jurupa Valley Station at (951) 955-2600.