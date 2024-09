Police search for suspect in deadly East LA shooting of a dispensary security guard

Police search for suspect in deadly East LA shooting of a dispensary security guard

Police search for suspect in deadly East LA shooting of a dispensary security guard

An East Los Angeles dispensary security guard was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a shooting death around 2 a.m. at a cannabis dispensary in the 6100 block of Whittier Boulevard.

A man was declared dead at the scene. It is not yet known if a robbery or burglary had taken place. Deputies are searching for a suspect.