Early voting centers open Saturday ahead of March 5 Election Day

The March 5 Presidential Primary Election is just over a week away, and voters can cast their in-person ballots early, starting Saturday.

The 119 early vote centers are spread throughout Los Angeles County and open at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every registered voter should have received a postcard in the mail with a listing of their neighborhood voting center, but voters can cast their ballot at any location.

A list of nearby locations can be found online at locator.lavote.gov. People who missed the voter registration deadline but still want to vote can register at a vote center and cast a provisional ballot.

Early voting sites are also available in Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties. A full list of Orange County centers is available at ocvote.gov/votecenter.

Aside from voting for a presidential candidate, many state and local races and measures are on the ballot. There are 17 congressional, five state Senate, and 24 Assembly races. There are also county Board of Supervisors and Superior Court judgeships selections and local city and school board candidates.

A vote-by-mail ballot option is available to everyone who registered by Feb. 20. It can be mailed back or taken to a voter drop-box.