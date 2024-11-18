E. coli outbreak in carrots linked to 1 death in Los Angeles, public health officials say

LA County health officials confirmed the death of an adult over 65-years-old was linked to E. coli f

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday that the death of an adult over 65 was linked to E. coli from recalled carrots.

The department is investigating another E. coli case in the area that did not lead to death but is one of the cases associated with a multi-state outbreak linked to a number of brands of recalled carrots sold by a California grower.

No additional details were released about the local patients affected by the outbreak.

Grimmway Farms, which made and packaged the organic carrots under various brands, issued the recall on Saturday after almost 40 cases were recorded in 18 states. The only death was reported in Los Angeles County, but at least 15 people were hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Where were the carrots sold?

Stores that sold the organic whole-bagged carrots and baby carrots include Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Food Lion, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Canadian chains Loblaws and Compliments.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recall did not pull any carrots off the shelves at stores as they should no longer be available for sale; however, they may still be in refrigerators at home.

What brand of carrots have been recalled?

The affected products were baby organic carrots with "best-if-used-by" dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12, with the brands 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

Whole organic carrots that were affected and available in stores from roughly Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, included the brands, 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

According to the CDC, the carrots might be linked to an outbreak of E. coli O121:H19, which could cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria and most people recover without treatment after five to seven days.

