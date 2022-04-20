Driver charged with murder in Griffith Park hit-and-run which killed cyclist

A man has been charged with murder in a suspected drunken driving collision which killed a 77-year-old cyclist taking part in a charity bike ride in Griffith Park over the weekend.

Jairo Martinez, 37, was charged with one count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported Wednesday. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license for a prior DUI conviction.

The collision occurred Saturday afternoon in the 4400 Crystal Springs Drive. Bicyclist Andrew Jelmert was struck while taking part in the AIDS/LifeCycle SoCal Day on the Ride. He died at the scene.

The suspect, Martinez, fled, but was arrested by park rangers. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this collision, police said.

"My heart goes out to everyone who grieves for the senseless loss of cyclist Andrew Jelmert," L.A. County DA George Gascón said in a statement. "Drunken drivers threaten the safety of us all. They must be held accountable and their victims given the trauma-informed services they will need to become survivors."

Jelmert was a five-time participant of AIDS/LifeCycle event, an annual week-long, 545-mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles which is set to take place in June. Saturday's event was a training day for the event, which raises money for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

He left behind his life partner, André Goeritz. A vigil was scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the site of the crash.