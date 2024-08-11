Driver attacked by bees after crashing into Buena Park home

A chaotic scene unfolded when a driver subsequently slammed into two homes — one of which was a bee hive — in Orange County on Saturday.

The collision happened at around 12:15 p.m. at a Buena Park, according to the Buena Park Police Department. It was then that officers were dispatched to the area upon learning of the crash.

"Nobody was injured as a result of the collision, but a bee hive was also damaged and the occupants were not pleased," BPPD said in an Instagram post. "They savagely attacked the driver who was taken to the hospital with a few stings."

Because of the massive amount of bees unleashed by the crash, Orange County Fire Authority crews were called to the scene to "cool" the bees off with some soap and water, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Video of the scene shows as hundreds of angry bees swarm around the car, resting against the heavily damaged home.