Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Thousand Oaks

A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Thousand Oaks in early December.

The crash, which happened on Dec. 9 at around 6 a.m., left a man identified as Robert Paul Quiroz Jr. dead on the sidewalk near the intersection of Janss Road and Windsor Drive, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Investigation from deputies and Thousand Oaks Police Department officers led to the identification of the suspected driver, now identified as 51-year-old Tracy Nadine Smith, on New Year's Eve after detectives located the vehicle in Thousand Oaks connected to the collision.

Smith was arrested for hit-and-run and book into Ventura County Main Jail for leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death.

If anyone has further information on the crash, they're urged to contact investigators at (805) 947-8289.