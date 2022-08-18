Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.

One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition.

"These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.

When state Department of Justice agents first went to the home, they refused to allow the agents in and were uncooperative, Bonta's office said.

(credit: California Attorney General's Office)

With help from Menifee police, the Department of Justice returned to the home with a search warrant and recovered 54 guns, including two AR-15-style assault rifles, two UZI assault weapons, 35 handguns, 157 magazines, and 2,200 rounds of ammunition, Bonta's office said. Three of the weapons were loaded, located in plain sight, and were not locked in a safe that would be inaccessible to the prohibited person.

According to Bonta's office, nearly 33% of people who die from firearm injuries in the U.S. are over 50 years old, and access to firearms can pose an increased danger to older person with conditions such as dementia, as well as their families and caregivers.

Anyone who believes a person to be a danger to themselves can contact local law enforcement, or petition the court directly for a Gun Violence Restraining Order to prohibit a person they believe poses a serious threat from possessing firearms. The application for a GVRO and a Domestic Violence Restraining Order can be found at the California Courts website.