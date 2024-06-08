Donald Trump to speak at campaign event in Orange County

Former President Donald Trump is in Orange County on Saturday, June 8, where he will be speaking at a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach.

The event is being held at the home of health insurance entrepreneur John Word and his wife.

Tickets ranged from $3,300 for a lunch reception to $100,000 to be designated as a member of the roundtable host committee, according to an invitation. The chance to take a picture with Trump goes for $35,000 or raising $75,000.

"It's sold out. We are at the point of turning people away unfortunately. It shows the excitement we have for the president coming out to Orange County," said Tony Strickland, the Huntington Beach City Councilman who is chairing the Orange County campaign for Trump.

Bayside Drive from Jamboree Road to Pacific Coast Highway will be closed to all motor traffic and only local residents will be permitted to enter with proof of residency, such as photo identification, passport or some other proof of address.

Street closures will continue through 3 p.m., according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The fundraiser is Trump's third in three days in California. He raised $12 million at a fundraiser in San Francisco Thursday, according to Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet K. Dhillon, then conducted a fundraiser in Beverly Hills Friday.

Trump's motorcade arrived around 6 p.m. at a mansion on Elm Drive near Sunset Boulevard. A group of supporters were gathered outside, many waving Trump flags or American flags and cheering as the motorcade passed by.

The fundraiser was held at the home of Lee Samson, the owner of a chain of nursing homes.

Tickets ranged from $5,000 to attend a reception to $250,000 for the buyer to be designated as an event chair. Other ticket prices were $100,000 to participate in a roundtable, or $40,000 or raising $75,000, for a photo opportunity.

The event was closed to the news media as is customary for a fundraiser for a presidential candidate.