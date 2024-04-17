Watch CBS News
Local News

DOJ investigation says no criminal charges in LAPD shooting death of 14-year-old bystander

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The state Attorney General's Office said Wednesday that criminal charges will not be filed in the 2021 death of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta who was struck and killed by a stray bullet fired by an Los Angeles Police Department officer.

After a Department of Justice investigation, its report concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

"This case was a particularly challenging one to process as this involved the loss of two lives," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Any loss of life is a tragedy, and my heart goes out especially to the family of Valentina Orellana Peralta, who tragically lost her life and whose only involvement in this incident was by being at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Orellana-Peralta was in one of the dressing rooms at a North Hollywood Burlington store on December 23, when a stray bullet that was fired towards an assault suspect passed through the wall and struck her. She was with her mother, trying on dresses for her quinceañera.

A police report filed by the LAPD said that the assault suspect was approached by security within the Burlington store when he began to exhibit unruly behavior, including attacking another customer and breaking a store window using a heavy-duty bike lock.

Police responded to a call of gunshots, and approached the suspect as he was attacking a customer. This is when an officer fired.

The suspect was shot in the chest, and died at the scene. He was later identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez.

The DOJ's investigation report also included the death of Lopez, which the department also determined criminal charges were not appropriate.

Then LAPD Chief Michel Moore called for the immediate release of body cam video, store surveillance footage and recordings of all 911 calls concerning the incident, a process that normally takes 45 days. He called the incident chaotic, tragic and devastating.

Days after the shooting, Orellana-Peralta's family held a news conference with attorneys, demanding transparency. Her mother, Soledad Peralta recounted being with her daughter at the time of the shooting saying while in the dressing room, she and Valentina heard a commotion before hugging each other and praying for peace and safety.

"All of a sudden we felt an explosion that pulled us both to the ground...I had no idea she had been shot. Her body went limp. I tried shaking her but her body went limp," Peralta said.

Law requires that any deadly shooting at the hands of an officer, intentional or not, must be investigated by the state's Attorney General.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 12:52 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.