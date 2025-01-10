Dog rescued from Eaton Fire as homes burn around him

A dog that was trapped by the raging Eaton Fire near Pasadena has been given a second shot at life thanks to the quick actions of those responding to the fire.

A photographer, first responders and a dog rescue owner collaborated to make sure the dog was able to survive the blaze.

Photographer Gabe Cortez was documenting the historic fires in Los Angeles when he found a dog barking near a home. Firefighters were nearby spraying properties with water as the timid dog barked and remained in its yard.

Cortez helped contact Chris Abkarian, owner of the Whittier Dog Club. As first responders tended to the fire, Abkarian arrived on scene and was able to coax the dog into letting him leash him.

The dog, named "Max," was rescued from the blaze and transported to the dog club in Whittier.

"If it wasn't for us to come and rescue him, who knows what would have happened," Abkarian said.

Abkarian applauded Cortez and the first responders for taking action to make sure the dog would be saved. He said he dropped everything he was doing to join their effort.

"I didn't hesitate, I just went right toward it," Abkarian said.

As the Eaton Fire raged, burning hundreds of properties, the dog was transported away from the flames and toward safety.

"When we got there it was just black smoke and fires everywhere," Abkarian said. "The entire scene was devastating and apocalyptic. Houses were burning down."

Abkarian said Max was rescued from his yard as the neighbor's property burned to the ground, showing how close he was to losing his own life.

"He was scared and nobody could get him because he was trapped inside this front yard," Abkarian said.

After the dog was removed from the fire zone, Abkarian set him up in a kennel at the Whittier Dog Club. There, Max joined several other dogs that were either rescued from the fires or dropped off for temporary shelter by owners who were displaced by the fire.

Abkarian said he is curious about what Max witnessed before being rescued by strangers.

"You don't know what went through his mind. The soot and the smoke were ridiculous. You can imagine, dogs have a thousand times more scent glands," Abkarian said.

While Max is unable to share his story, Abkarian said the images Cortez took have helped give animals a voice during this fire.

"One thing Max brought us was our voice," Abkarian said.

The photos of Max circulated online and grabbed the attention of a community hoping to help furry friends.

Sasha Galperin, co-owner of Whittier Dog Club, said they have been inundated with donations from the community ever since Max's story went viral.

"They have given us treats, toys, biscuits. All of this will go to our rescues," Galperin said.

"In a time of devastation it is amazing how the community has come together," Abkarian said.

With tears in her eyes, Galperin said she is inspired by how the greater Los Angeles area has come together to donate food, toys and even blankets to animals impacted by the fires.

"Thank you, Whittier. Thank you, Los Angeles," Galperin said. "The way the city of Los Angeles is coming together, it is overwhelming."

In times of division and distress, some said they were not surprised to find a dog bringing people together as one.

"It's just a showcase of humanity's ability to help each other in a time of need," Galperin said.

Those with Whittier Dog Club said they have been in contact with Max's owners and are working to determine next steps.