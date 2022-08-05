Watch CBS News
Dodgers to pay tribute to Vin Scully before Friday night's game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legend Vin Scully ahead of Friday evening's game their first home game since their beloved broadcaster's death.

The team has asked fans to take their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the 7:10 p.m. game against the San Diego Padres.

Scully's "I'll Miss You" banner will be on display behind the Vin Scully Press Box for fans to pay their respects to the Dodgers icon.

Meanwhile, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case in the Dodger Stadium lobby and his World Series rings will go on display on Aug. 19.

Scully died Tuesday night at 94.

His 67-year career as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers began in 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn. He soon became the team's lead announcer, a position he held for the rest of his career.

He became known as "the voice of Los Angeles."

The tribute will be broadcast by SportsNet LA.

