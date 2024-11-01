Ice Cube kicks off special Dodger Stadium ceremony after team's first parade in decades

Ice Cube kicked off the special ceremony at Dodger Stadium, performing before a sold-out crowd that started filling the seats of the Elysian Park venue before the team arrived following their first World Series parade since 1988.

On the field, World Series MVP Freddie Freeman was introduced by Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, who said of him breaking MLB records when he homered in four series games on a sprained ankle and other injuries: "This guy played with one leg because he loves you guys." Freeman's grand-slam that finished off Game 1 was the first in major league history.

Freeman spoke to the crowd about how fans rallied around him when his 3-year-old son Max was diagnosed with the rare illness Guillain-Barré syndrome, leading to the toddler being hospitalized and Freeman taking a 9-absence before returning to play in August.

"When I came back after my son got sick, you guys showed out for my family, and that was one of the greatest experiences I ever had on the field," Freeman said. "I was so touched. I did everything I could to get on this field for you guys."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said. "I can wait to run this back next year."

As the players walked onto the field earlier, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" played in the background amid the roar of fans. It was the first time fans packed the stands since World Series Game 2, when Los Angeles defeated the Yankees 4-2 before heading to the East Coast to finish off the series.

Crowds descended on the stadium through the morning for the special sold-out event, where players took turns holding up the Commission's Trophy just as the festivities started. On Thursday, as the team landed at LAX, Walker Buehler pumped the trophy into the air as he stepped off the plane.

Tickets for Friday's event sold out within hours of going on sale Thursday.