Dodgers slug two homers homers off Yu Darvish to top Padres, take NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason dreams are still alive on Friday after successfully topping the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.

Despite falling into a 2-1 hole after three games, the Boys in Blue stormed back to take the final two games of the series, staving off elimination each time and earning their spot in the National League Championship Series where they'll take on the New York Mets for a chance to head to the World Series.

The Padres' Yu Darvish pitched an impressive game, hurling seven innings of three-hit ball, but unfortunately for San Diego, two of those hits came in the form of home runs off the bats of Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández, all the runs the Dodgers needed to win.

In his second postseason start for Los Angeles, Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto shone bright, tossing five shutout innings before tossing the game to a lights out bullpen.

The NLCS starts on Sunday in Los Angeles, since the Dodgers secured home field advantage as long as their playoff run continues with the best record in the National League.

