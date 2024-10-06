Dodgers' Freddie Freeman leaves Game 2 of NLDS with ankle discomfort

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman left Game 2 of the NL Division Series against San Diego after five innings on Sunday night.

Freeman had discomfort in his sprained right ankle. He was replaced by Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández entered at third.

"I got word in the middle of the game that his ankle was really bothering him," manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 10-2 loss evened the best-of-five series at one game apiece. "He was down, really down and just couldn't keep going."

Roberts said he didn't know about Freeman's status for Game 3 in San Diego on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will work out Monday and Freeman will be reassessed after receiving treatment.

"I think this is what we'll have to be dealing with for the duration," Roberts said.

Freeman struck out and flied out in his two at-bats. In Game 1 on Saturday, he had two hits and a strikeout.

The 35-year-old, an eight-time All-Star, said it's the first time he's sprained an ankle. He said he was told the injury typically results in four to six weeks on the injured list.