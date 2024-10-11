Dodgers fans get pumped for do-or-die, historic NLDS Game 5 against the Padres

Dodgers fans get pumped for NLDS Game 5 against the Padres

Dodgers fans are getting pumped for Friday night's NLDS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres — the final matchup that will determine who advances to the National League Championship Series.

With the series tied 2-2, it's do-or-die for the Boys in Blue and the Padres. And the game that will decide their fate is here at home for LA, kicking off at 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park.

In Inglewood, locals were already getting ready early Friday morning. Randy's Donuts was selling pastries glazed in Dodger blue with the iconic LA logo, drawing in loyal fans like Murphy Robinson, who said he plans to wear a special outfit for the occasion.

"I've been in LA for 65 years and that's all I know — the Dodgers," Robinson said. "And I wouldn't have it no other way. I come out of Louisiana, and we didn't have a baseball team."

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hits a RBI single in the second inning during Game 4 of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Oct. 9, 2024 in San Diego, Calif. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers forced a Game 5 in the series with a 8-0 defeat over the Padres Wednesday night.

Last week, LA kicked off the National League Division Series with a 7-5 win over the Padres in Saturday's Game 1 — gaining a lead that was soon lost as the Padres scored victory in Game 2 and Game 3 of the series. Going into Wednesday night's game, San Diego led 2-1 but the Boys in Blue nabbed a comeback with Game 4 Wednesday night.

"I'm proud. … Your desire's got to be more than your opponent's," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the Associated Press after the 8-0 win. "To see our guys go through what they've been through, and respond the way they have, it makes me excited about Game 5."

Wednesday night's comeback game came together with an outstanding show by star players Shohei Ohtani, who hit an RBI single, and Mookie Betts, who homered in both Game 3 and 4 of the series. But Betts told AP it was a team effort. "I'm not trying to win the game for us. And we got plenty of guys that can win games for us," he said.

"We have a bunch of grinders, a bunch of fighters," Betts said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy."

Friday night's game will also be a historic one.

Los Angeles is sending in right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start while Yu Darvish will start for the Padres — marking the first Major League Baseball postseason matchup between two Japanese-born starting pitchers, according to the MLB.