Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman makes big donation to his high school

Even though he's a six-time All-Star and World Series champion, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has never forgotten about the place that helped jumpstart his baseball career.

Freeman, who grew up in Orange, graduated from El Modena High School in 2007 and has consistently gone back to his old stopping grounds throughout his professional career.

After signing with the Dodgers as a free agent in the offseason following 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman quickly made a splash with the Boys in Blue on the field.

Freeman made another splash on Friday, pledging $500,000 to help renovate El Modena's baseball facility.

The Orange Unified School District announced it will cover the remaining cost of the project expected to cost $1.1 million, according to the Orange County Register.

There's no question that the current players for the El Modena baseball team are excited about the new additions set to come.

"(A) clubhouse and new cages and hopefully maybe some new equipment," Nicholas Santivane said.

Head coach Josh Kliner has coached at El Modena for 19 years. He was the Vanguards' skipper when Freeman was playing for the team.

"He'll be out here with his dad and his kids sometimes and hitting the bat after working out," Kliner said to CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict. "(Freeman's pledge is) a difference maker for us. It's huge."

The renovations will include batting cages and a clubhouse for the team to hangout in.

When finished next year, the clubhouse will be 1,400-square feet, with a team meeting room area and a coaches office.

"We're just glad as a vanguard family, that his time at El Modena meant so much and he graciously is giving back to us when he could give to anybody," Kliner said.

Freeman's pledge and success a professional big leaguer is certainly motivation for El Modena's future All-Stars.

"We can actually see that someone made it that far. It kind of gives us inspiration," Cade Hodge said.