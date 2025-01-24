Do not drink notices lifted for Pasadena, Sierra Madre residents near Eaton Fire

Many residents near the Eaton Fire burn scar can now use their taps after water quality officials lifted the do-not-drink notices Friday night.

Roughly two weeks ago, the wildfire contaminated local water systems in the surrounding cities with toxins, including benzene and other volatile organic compounds. With the potential to cause illness, cities such as Pasadena and Sierra Madre advised their residents to avoid tap water and solely use bottled water for drinking.

Additionally, city officials recommended residents:

Limit the use of hot water

Limit shower time/bathing, and do not take hot baths (use lukewarm water and ventilate area)

If using a dishwasher to wash dishes use the air-dry setting

Wash clothing in cold water

If the clothes dryer does not vent outside, avoid using it (dry laundry outdoors)

Do not use hot tubs or swimming pools

Use proper ventilation when using hot water indoors

After testing the water routinely in the past weeks, the State Water Resources Control Board lifted the notices once the drinking water reached quality standards.

As of Friday, Los Angeles County residents affected by the Palisades Fire are still under a do-not-drink notice. This alert is only for Los Angeles Departement of Water and Power customers living in the 90272 zip code and the 90402 zip code north of San Vicente Boulevard.

