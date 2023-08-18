DNA evidence ties suspect in Maryland murder to home invasion in Los Angeles

Investigators have linked a Los Angeles home invasion suspect to the murder of a 37-year-old mother on the opposite side of the country.

On Aug. 5, Rachel Morin left her home in Harford County to walk the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in the suburbs of Baltimore. She arrived at the popular Maryland trail at around 6 p.m., marking it as the last time anyone saw Morin, a mother of five, alive.

After over 5 hours passed, Morin's boyfriend called authorities and reported her missing, prompting a search of the 6.25-mile trail. The following day, a volunteer found her body just off the path. Officials said she was a "victim of a violent homicide."

The same man believed to be responsible for Morin's death has now been connected to the assault of a young girl during a home invasion in March. The Maryland State Police established this relationship after discovering DNA evidence at the crime scene and cross-examining it through a national database.

"Unfortunately, that suspect has not been positively identified but he did leave behind his DNA," said Col. William Davis, the chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/U1niUnCmwB — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 18, 2023

Authorities described the man as a 5-foot-9-inch man weighing about 160 pounds and between 20-30 years old. He has dark hair and a muscular build.

KCAL News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department to uncover more details of the home invasion in March. They have not released any details at this time.